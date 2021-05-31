Dr. Chunduri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandeep Chunduri, MD
Dr. Sandeep Chunduri, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Crystal Lake, IL. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Advocate Sherman Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Locations
Advocate Infusion Center Crystal Lake525 E Congress Pkwy Ste 300, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Directions (815) 759-9260
Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital450 W Il Route 22, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 842-3790
Advocate Medical Group Barrington Family Medicine27750 W Il Route 22 Ste 240, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 381-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Dr. Chunduri knows who you are when you walk in the door, andmakes it a point to make you feel better when you walk out. I have been going to Doctor for five years he is wonderful and runs the most efficient office I’ve ever been in. The doctor and his assistant are all so pleasant they make you feel better. I I look forward to my appointments
- Hematology
- English
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
