Overview

Dr. Sandeep Chowdhary, MD is a Pulmonologist in West Valley City, UT. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from N Jammu And Kashmir, Gov't Med Col and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.



Dr. Chowdhary works at Granger Pharmacy in West Valley City, UT with other offices in Murray, UT and West Jordan, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.