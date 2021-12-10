Dr. Sandeep Chowdhary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chowdhary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandeep Chowdhary, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandeep Chowdhary, MD is a Pulmonologist in West Valley City, UT. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from N Jammu And Kashmir, Gov't Med Col and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.
Locations
Granger Pharmacy3725 W 4100 S, West Valley City, UT 84120 Directions (801) 965-3600
Connect Care5373 S Green St Ste 400, Murray, UT 84123 Directions (801) 442-8226
Granger Medical Clinic3181 W 9000 S Ste 205, West Jordan, UT 84088 Directions (801) 352-5950
Sleep and Lung Clinic of Utah Inc.5801 S Fashion Blvd Ste 280, Murray, UT 84107 Directions (801) 260-5864
Hospital Affiliations
- Intermountain Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Peach State Health Plan
- SelectHealth
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is an absolutely amazing doctor! He really cares about his patients and does everything in his power to help.
About Dr. Sandeep Chowdhary, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1891726162
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
- Crozer Chester Medical Center
- University Medical Center
- N Jammu And Kashmir, Gov't Med Col
- Critical Care Medicine
Dr. Chowdhary works at
