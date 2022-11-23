Dr. Sandeep Chopra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chopra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandeep Chopra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandeep Chopra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Integris Southwest Medical Center and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Chopra works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Classen Medical Clinic4120 N Classen Blvd Ste 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73118 Directions (405) 236-3736
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chopra?
Dr Chopra will listen to my heart and he will tell you when you are in afib. Because afib can be silent it to you. And some doctors won't even tell you when you are facing a serious attack. Heart disease can be a silent killer. And since having Dr Chopra he always go alerts you. And if he see your medicine is not working. He will change it immediately. It tells me this doctor understands and he is there for his patients. And l have learned a lot since bringing under his care. Stress can also cause heart disease instead of mental health. And he never though my afib was a mental health issue. Thank you Dr Chopra. God is watching you and he is smiling.
About Dr. Sandeep Chopra, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1952399024
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chopra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chopra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chopra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chopra works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Chopra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chopra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chopra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chopra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.