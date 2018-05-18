Overview

Dr. Sandeep Chhabra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital and The Medical Center At Bowling Green.



Dr. Chhabra works at Graves-Gilbert Clinic in Bowling Green, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.