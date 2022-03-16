See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Sandeep Chaudhary, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sandeep Chaudhary, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc.

They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Symptomatic Menopause and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    7220 Trade St Ste 160, San Diego, CA 92121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 646-0400
  2. 2
    6480 Weathers Pl Ste 105, San Diego, CA 92121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 646-0400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malaise and Fatigue
Symptomatic Menopause
Hypothyroidism
Treatment frequency



Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 16, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Chaudhary for over 18yrs. I can not say enough about him. He diagnose me with a rare disease that I had been suffering for many years. He acted immediately helping me and getting to the bottom of it all. He is bed side manners are great his attention to detail and his personal caring for each of his pts is beyond. I see him on a regular basis and with each visit he address's all my concerns and then some. He cares for my disease as well as my heart and mind. He is definitely a gem and I am so blessed to have met and be cared for by such a great human being my only regret is waiting so long to post this rating. Thank you to Dr. Chaudhary and his staff.
    Karla — Mar 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sandeep Chaudhary, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417055872
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandeep Chaudhary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaudhary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chaudhary has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chaudhary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chaudhary has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue, Symptomatic Menopause and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaudhary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudhary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudhary.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaudhary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaudhary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

