Dr. Sandeep Chaudhary, MD
Dr. Sandeep Chaudhary, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc.
They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Symptomatic Menopause and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 7220 Trade St Ste 160, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 646-0400
- 2 6480 Weathers Pl Ste 105, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 646-0400
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
I have been seeing Dr. Chaudhary for over 18yrs. I can not say enough about him. He diagnose me with a rare disease that I had been suffering for many years. He acted immediately helping me and getting to the bottom of it all. He is bed side manners are great his attention to detail and his personal caring for each of his pts is beyond. I see him on a regular basis and with each visit he address's all my concerns and then some. He cares for my disease as well as my heart and mind. He is definitely a gem and I am so blessed to have met and be cared for by such a great human being my only regret is waiting so long to post this rating. Thank you to Dr. Chaudhary and his staff.
About Dr. Sandeep Chaudhary, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
