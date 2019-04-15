Overview

Dr. Sandeep Basu, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Eau Claire, WI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire, Mayo Clinic Health System - Chippewa Valley in Bloomer, Mayo Clinic Health System - Oakridge in Osseo, Mayo Clinic Health System – Red Cedar in Menomonie and Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato.



Dr. Basu works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Eau Claire in Eau Claire, WI with other offices in Menomonie, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

