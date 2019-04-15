See All Oncologists in Eau Claire, WI
Dr. Sandeep Basu, MD

Oncology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sandeep Basu, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Eau Claire, WI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire, Mayo Clinic Health System - Chippewa Valley in Bloomer, Mayo Clinic Health System - Oakridge in Osseo, Mayo Clinic Health System – Red Cedar in Menomonie and Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato.

Dr. Basu works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Eau Claire in Eau Claire, WI with other offices in Menomonie, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mayo Clinic Health System - Eau Claire
    1221 Whipple St, Eau Claire, WI 54703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 230-4765
  2. 2
    Mayo Clinic Health System - Menomonie
    2321 Stout Rd Fl 3, Menomonie, WI 54751 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 303-4852

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Bleeding Disorders
Anemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Bleeding Disorders

Anemia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Sandeep Basu, MD

Specialties
  • Oncology
Languages Spoken
  • English, Bengali
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1013972009
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
Residency
  • Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
Internship
  • Jacobi/Weiler Hosp
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Board Certifications
  • Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire
  • Mayo Clinic Health System - Chippewa Valley in Bloomer
  • Mayo Clinic Health System - Oakridge in Osseo
  • Mayo Clinic Health System – Red Cedar in Menomonie
  • Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sandeep Basu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Basu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Basu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Basu has seen patients for Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Basu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basu.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

