Dr. Sandeep Bagla, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sandeep Bagla, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.

Dr. Bagla works at Gastrohealth in Falls Church, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hemorrhoid Centers USA
    2755 Hartland Rd Ste 210, Falls Church, VA 22043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 783-5354
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
  • Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Atherosclerosis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities

Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Sandeep Bagla, MD

    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1689718611
    Education & Certifications

    • Inova Alexandria Hospital, Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiology
    • Albany Medical Center Hospital
    • University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey
    • George Washington School Of Medicine
    • George Washington University Med
    • Interventional and Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandeep Bagla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bagla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bagla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bagla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bagla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bagla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bagla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bagla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

