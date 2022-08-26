Dr. Sandeep Bagla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bagla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandeep Bagla, MD
Dr. Sandeep Bagla, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
Hemorrhoid Centers USA2755 Hartland Rd Ste 210, Falls Church, VA 22043 Directions (703) 783-5354Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
During the process I was very well treated and the day of my procedure, everything was smooth and efficient. Almost no discomfort during or following the actual procedure.
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1689718611
Education & Certifications
- Inova Alexandria Hospital, Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiology
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey
- George Washington School Of Medicine
- George Washington University Med
- Interventional and Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
