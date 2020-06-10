Overview

Dr. Sandeep Arora, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Latrobe, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital and Highlands Hospital.



Dr. Arora works at Latrobe Family Medicine in Latrobe, PA with other offices in Irwin, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Second Degree Heart Block, Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.