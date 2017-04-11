Dr. Aggarwal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandeep Aggarwal
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandeep Aggarwal is a Neurology Specialist in Wausau, WI. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School At Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Aspirus Wausau Hospital and St. James Healthcare.
They frequently treat conditions like Headache, Tension Headache and Post-Concussion Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 425 Pine Ridge Blvd, Wausau, WI 54401 Directions (715) 847-2019
Hospital Affiliations
- Aspirus Wausau Hospital
- St. James Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Aggarwal is the best for TBI/concussions. Life saver.
About Dr. Sandeep Aggarwal
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1053302422
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Of Cleveland
- Chicago Medical School At Rosalind Franklin University
