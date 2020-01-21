Dr. Agarwal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandeep Agarwal, MD
Overview
Dr. Sandeep Agarwal, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Locations
1
Baylor Clinic Dept of Medicine Immunology Allergy6620 Main St Ste 1375, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-3390
- 2 7200 Cambridge St Ste 10B, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-3390
- 3 2525b Holly Hall St, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 798-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After my Lord Almighty, Dr. Agarwal save my life in 2018 and now he keep me on shape. He is a humble and awesome doctor :) May God bless him given wisdom to keep saving more lifes.
About Dr. Sandeep Agarwal, MD
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agarwal accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agarwal has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agarwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Agarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agarwal.
