Dr. Sandea Greene-Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sandea Greene-Harris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandea Greene-Harris, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory Hillandale Hospital.
Dr. Greene-Harris works at
Locations
Decatur2675 N Decatur Rd Ste 110, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (770) 979-8080
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Emory Hillandale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am smiling to myself as I write about Dr.Green Harris..She walked into my hospital room door entrance and introduced herself to me..It was an afternoon in which I felt accepted by Everyone at Decanter Emory..She was brightened and neat in appearance just as she had been described by the nurses that comforted me during my admission...Yes I'm still smiling....My two daughters were highly impressed by the Emory staff as well..Day by day and even nights Dr Harris would ask if I had any questions for her and that highly impressed me because Dr Harris reminded me of myself in my medical careers that I followed....I won't be attempting to recommending Dr Harris..the Emory Staff were accurate and relaxed my mind..It's all love..What We all need with peace..Thank you LaVerne Hill Switzer
About Dr. Sandea Greene-Harris, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1295784429
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greene-Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greene-Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greene-Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greene-Harris works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Greene-Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greene-Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greene-Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greene-Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.