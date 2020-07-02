See All General Surgeons in Pensacola, FL
Dr. Sanda Tan, MD

General Surgery
3 (28)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sanda Tan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital and Uf Health Shands Hospital.

Dr. Tan works at HCA Florida West Surgical Specialists in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Intestinal Obstruction and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Florida Medical Group General Surgery
    2130 E Johnson Ave Ste 130 Bldg A, Pensacola, FL 32514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 610-8987
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida West Hospital
  • Uf Health Shands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colectomy
Intestinal Obstruction
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Colectomy
Intestinal Obstruction
Anal and Rectal Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jul 02, 2020
    I had a very very good experience with Dr Tan, I truly believe that she saved my life. Great surgeon, very thorough, and very knowledgeable, which is what I want in a surgeon. Highly recommend.
    Daphne Dorsey — Jul 02, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Sanda Tan, MD
    About Dr. Sanda Tan, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Cantonese and Chinese
    • 1043422421
    Education & Certifications

    • Brown University, Providence, Ri|Rhode Island Hospital
    • Emory University Hospital|Emory University School Of Medicine, Atlanta, Ga
    • EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanda Tan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tan works at HCA Florida West Surgical Specialists in Pensacola, FL. View the full address on Dr. Tan’s profile.

    Dr. Tan has seen patients for Colectomy, Intestinal Obstruction and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Tan speaks Cantonese and Chinese.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

