Dr. Sanda Tan, MD
Overview
Dr. Sanda Tan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital and Uf Health Shands Hospital.
Dr. Tan works at
Locations
West Florida Medical Group General Surgery2130 E Johnson Ave Ste 130 Bldg A, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 610-8987Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida West Hospital
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a very very good experience with Dr Tan, I truly believe that she saved my life. Great surgeon, very thorough, and very knowledgeable, which is what I want in a surgeon. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Sanda Tan, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
- 1043422421
Education & Certifications
- Brown University, Providence, Ri|Rhode Island Hospital
- Emory University Hospital|Emory University School Of Medicine, Atlanta, Ga
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tan works at
Dr. Tan has seen patients for Colectomy, Intestinal Obstruction and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tan speaks Cantonese and Chinese.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.
