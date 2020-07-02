Overview

Dr. Sanda Tan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital and Uf Health Shands Hospital.



Dr. Tan works at HCA Florida West Surgical Specialists in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Intestinal Obstruction and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.