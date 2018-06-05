Dr. Sanda Morar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanda Morar, MD
Overview
Dr. Sanda Morar, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Mary Lanning Healthcare.

Locations
Orna Fisher MD Ltd5380 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 210, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 577-3211
Las Vegas2911 N Tenaya Way Ste 210, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 342-1244
Henderson10001 S Eastern Ave Ste 301, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 852-2017
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Lanning Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
She is great physician and excellent in explaining the condition and treatment. Spent a lot of time with me. Left her cell phone to contact whenever needed. I would highly recommend her to family and friends.
About Dr. Sanda Morar, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Romanian
- 1326155391
Education & Certifications
- FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morar accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morar has seen patients for Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Morar speaks Romanian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Morar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.