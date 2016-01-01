Dr. Aung has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanda Aung, MD
Overview
Dr. Sanda Aung, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL / INSTITUTE OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with CHA Cambridge Hospital.
Locations
- 1 875 Massachusetts Ave Ste 75, Cambridge, MA 02139 Directions (617) 797-7598
Hospital Affiliations
- CHA Cambridge Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sanda Aung, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1679564108
Education & Certifications
- MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL / INSTITUTE OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS
- Psychiatry
