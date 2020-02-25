Dr. Sanaz Soltani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soltani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanaz Soltani, MD
Dr. Sanaz Soltani, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Martinsburg, WV.
Berkeley Medical Center2500 Hospital Dr, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (304) 264-1000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Cancer And Infusion Center2000 Foundation Way Ste 2600, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (304) 267-1944
- Berkeley Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical Center
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Soltani is not only an exceptional doctor, but also compassionate and patient. I have issues that are complicated and she has been able to help me improve my blood counts in a very short time. She listens to my questions and preferences and makes sure I know that my preferences are important I highly recommend her.
Dr. Soltani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soltani accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soltani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Soltani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soltani.
