Dr. Sanaz Hariri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sanaz Hariri, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Locations
Saratoga Los Gatos Medical Group Inc555 Knowles Dr Ste 200, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 871-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. hairier is thorough, knowledgeable, and very caring! I would highly recommend her and her equally competent and caring staff!
About Dr. Sanaz Hariri, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1134255888
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hariri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hariri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hariri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hariri has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hariri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hariri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hariri.
