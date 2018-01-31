Dr. Sanaz Amini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanaz Amini, MD
Overview
Dr. Sanaz Amini, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Loma Linda, CA.
Locations
Loma Linda University Faculty Medical Clinics - Obstetricsgynecology11370 Anderson St Ste 3900, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-2459
Loma Linda University Medical Center11234 Anderson St, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-4000
SAC Health System250 S G St, San Bernardino, CA 92410 Directions (909) 382-7100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome! Everything you would want in a doctor; patient, calm, kind, timely and thorough. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Sanaz Amini, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
