See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Sanaz Abderrahmane, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Sanaz Abderrahmane, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sanaz Abderrahmane, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Dr. Abderrahmane works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3939 J St Ste 320, Sacramento, CA 95819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
Brain Abscess
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
Brain Abscess

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blastomycosis Chevron Icon
Blood Test Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Abderrahmane?

Jul 20, 2019
I could not love Dr. A more than I do !! I feel like I was so lucky to have her as my Dr. She made a really scary time in the hospital so much better. She was really compassionate, comforting, kind, and just plain amazing. She researched and figured out my problem in what felt like a really short amount of time. It felt like she was there almost daily to check on my care and progress (and I was in the hospital for almost two months). She continues with my follow up visits and I still feel so lucky that she is my Dr. Special Thank You to you Dr A !!
Debbie Bowen — Jul 20, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Sanaz Abderrahmane, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sanaz Abderrahmane, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Abderrahmane to family and friends

Dr. Abderrahmane's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Abderrahmane

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sanaz Abderrahmane, MD.

About Dr. Sanaz Abderrahmane, MD

Specialties
  • Infectious Disease Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 15 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Arabic, French and Persian
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1902039902
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy General Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sanaz Abderrahmane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abderrahmane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Abderrahmane has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Abderrahmane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Abderrahmane works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Abderrahmane’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Abderrahmane. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abderrahmane.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abderrahmane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abderrahmane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.