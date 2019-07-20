Dr. Sanaz Abderrahmane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abderrahmane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanaz Abderrahmane, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sanaz Abderrahmane, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3939 J St Ste 320, Sacramento, CA 95819 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
I could not love Dr. A more than I do !! I feel like I was so lucky to have her as my Dr. She made a really scary time in the hospital so much better. She was really compassionate, comforting, kind, and just plain amazing. She researched and figured out my problem in what felt like a really short amount of time. It felt like she was there almost daily to check on my care and progress (and I was in the hospital for almost two months). She continues with my follow up visits and I still feel so lucky that she is my Dr. Special Thank You to you Dr A !!
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Persian
- Female
- 1902039902
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
- Mercy General Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Dr. Abderrahmane has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Abderrahmane using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Abderrahmane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abderrahmane speaks Arabic, French and Persian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Abderrahmane. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abderrahmane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abderrahmane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abderrahmane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.