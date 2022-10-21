Dr. Sanaullah Khalid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanaullah Khalid, MD
Overview
Dr. Sanaullah Khalid, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Youngstown, OH.
Locations
Quest Diagnostics835 Southwestern Run, Youngstown, OH 44514 Directions (330) 318-1100
Hope Center For Cancer Care1745 Niles Cortland Rd NE Ste 5, Warren, OH 44484 Directions (330) 856-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Surgical Hospital At Southwoods
- Trumbull Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I would highly recommend Dr. Khalid for the treatment of Blood Disorders, such as Iron Deficient Anemia (IDA), which is what led to my seeing him for Iron Infusion Therapy! He was very comprehensive and thorough in his review of my past medical history prior to and during my initial visit with him. We found him to be exceptionally cordial and educational in taking the time to explain my condition and proposed treatment plan. We also found all of his staff we encountered to be very cordial and professional, as well! I would not hesitate to recommend someone seeing him for the treatment of blood disorders, such as anemia!
About Dr. Sanaullah Khalid, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1811285562
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
