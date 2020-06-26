Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanam Campbell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sanam Campbell, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They graduated from University of Tennessee - Memphis and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center and Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.
Dr. Campbell works at
Locations
New River Women Health210 Professional Park Dr SE Ste 9, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Directions (540) 605-7566
New River Women's Health3708 S Main St Ste D, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Directions (540) 422-2411
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
- Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Campbell is a wonderful doctor! She has always been very informative and helpful in explaining things to me, and I am an autistic adult. I always feel very comfortable there, and her nurses and staff are just lovely to work with! I definitely recommend!
About Dr. Sanam Campbell, MD
- Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Carillon Roanoke Memorial Hospital
- University of Tennessee - Memphis
- University of Tennessee
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campbell works at
Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.