Dr. Sanaa Rizk, MD
Dr. Sanaa Rizk, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Lebanese University School of Medicine, Faculty of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Hematology Associates1015 Chestnut St Ste 1321, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sanaa Rizk, MD
- Hematology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1437394210
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Lebanese University School of Medicine, Faculty of Medical Sciences
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rizk has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease, Anemia and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rizk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rizk speaks Arabic and French.
114 patients have reviewed Dr. Rizk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rizk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rizk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.