Dr. Sanaa Deshmukh, MD
Overview
Dr. Sanaa Deshmukh, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Deshmukh works at
Locations
-
1
Warren L. Roston MD - A Professional Corporation250 N Robertson Blvd Ste 606, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 385-3385
- 2 4676 Admiralty Way Ste 301, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292 Directions (310) 385-3228
-
3
Amg Nesset Internal Medicine1775 Ballard Rd, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 318-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She was a fantastic doctor. I'm really grateful to the doctor's at this practice.
About Dr. Sanaa Deshmukh, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1396057147
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
