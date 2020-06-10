Overview

Dr. Sana Samuelson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Samuelson works at Montefiore Med Grp Brnx Ea in Bronx, NY with other offices in Dobbs Ferry, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.