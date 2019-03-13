See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Southfield, MI
Dr. Sana Salih, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Sana Salih, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sana Salih, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kartoum Sdan and is affiliated with University Of Illinois Hospital.

Dr. Salih works at Wayne State University in Southfield, MI with other offices in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wayne State University Physician Group IVF and Infertility
    26400 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 140, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 352-8200
  2. 2
    UI Health Fertility Center
    1801 W Taylor St Ste A, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 355-2634
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Illinois Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Amenorrhea
Assisted Reproductive Technique
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Amenorrhea
Assisted Reproductive Technique

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Recurrent Miscarriage Treatment Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Sperm Cryopreservation Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Salih?

    Mar 13, 2019
    I have been seeing Doc Salih for about 4 months. She is very caring, compassionate and understanding how difficult this time in life is TTC. She takes the time to explain everything and answer all of my questions. The staff in the office is amazing also, kind and caring. Very patient on the phone and in the office. I would highly recommend Doc Salih and all the staff at RMA in Mechanicsburg.
    — Mar 13, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sana Salih, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sana Salih, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Salih to family and friends

    Dr. Salih's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Salih

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sana Salih, MD.

    About Dr. Sana Salih, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700080397
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch Gal
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Yale University Sch of Med Yale New Haven Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Kartoum Sdan
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sana Salih, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salih is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salih has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salih accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Salih has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Salih. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salih.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salih, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salih appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sana Salih, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.