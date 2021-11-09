Dr. Sana Qureshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qureshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sana Qureshi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sana Qureshi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Locations
North Ridge Medical Center5757 N Dixie Hwy, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Directions (954) 734-2015
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am only giving her four stars even though she was six stars to us. Why the four stars? Because her directness might rub some the wrong way; some can’t handle that, and her help may backfire due to such a clash. She shoots from the hip. But she was always very cordial, kind and professional with me. And I’ve seen her be very sweet with her elderly patients, so perhaps she is more blunt with younger patients. Arguably the most knowledgeable physician about the latest meds and research, which is even more critical with the more opaque science of psychiatry. And she is willing to share that info and explain it in layman’s terms, unlike most old school psychiatrists who can be offended if you ask questions. Mercy Hospital was stupid for letting her get away.
About Dr. Sana Qureshi, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1134419146
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Qureshi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qureshi accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qureshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qureshi has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qureshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Qureshi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qureshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qureshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qureshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.