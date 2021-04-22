Dr. Sana Meah, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sana Meah, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sana Meah, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wheaton, IL.
Dr. Meah works at
Inova Diabetes Center Fair Oaks7 Blanchard Cir Ste 420, Wheaton, IL 60189 Directions (630) 653-4526
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Franciscan Health Munster
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Meah?
Dr Meah took a lot of time with me and explained some complex endocrinology and was able to make me feel good about my diagnosis
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1043518244
Dr. Meah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meah works at
Dr. Meah has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Meah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.