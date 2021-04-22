See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Wheaton, IL
Dr. Sana Meah, DO

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.5 (6)
Dr. Sana Meah, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wheaton, IL. 

Dr. Meah works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Wheaton, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Inova Diabetes Center Fair Oaks
    7 Blanchard Cir Ste 420, Wheaton, IL 60189 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 653-4526

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital
  • Franciscan Health Crown Point
  • Franciscan Health Munster

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Vitamin D Deficiency
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  Anemia
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  Goiter
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  Lipedema
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  Nausea
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  Wheezing
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  Gout
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  Migraine
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  Polyuria
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
  Rickets
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  Tremor
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 22, 2021
    Dr Meah took a lot of time with me and explained some complex endocrinology and was able to make me feel good about my diagnosis
    Rich — Apr 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sana Meah, DO
    About Dr. Sana Meah, DO

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043518244
    NPI Number
