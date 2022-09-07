Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sana Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Sana Khan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
Perry Santos M.d. PC3435 NW 56th St Bldg A, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 946-5514
- 2 6800 Nw Grand Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73116 Directions (405) 945-4701
David A Kallenberger MD3433 NW 56th St Ste 210B, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 945-4701
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Whether its something trivial to something massive, she knows how to take of everything in between with her professional expertise, her 24 hour on the clock support, any help and all helps in the book, her precious time and patience on me asking same questions/concerns repetitively. She is very thorough with all the testing in each steps and goes over everything in details, unlike other doctors or specialist who are boastful,brush off details that a doctor is capable of breaking it down for the patient if given the time and patience. My husband and I were of true loss after our second miscarriage with our regular OB, when we decided to check her out, and I walk away from her care with a full first term healthy baby, we truly appreciate her presence in our life,highly recommend anyone with any trouble to seek her specialty. I been under her care for a tad bit more than 4 months, Undoubtedly, she will succeed in any challenge presented to her due to her over the top passion for her work
About Dr. Sana Khan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1760617146
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
