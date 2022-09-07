See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Sana Khan, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sana Khan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Dr. Khan works at Perry Santos M.d. PC in Oklahoma City, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Perry Santos M.d. PC
    3435 NW 56th St Bldg A, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 946-5514
    6800 Nw Grand Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 945-4701
    David A Kallenberger MD
    3433 NW 56th St Ste 210B, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 945-4701

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Infertility Evaluation
Female Infertility
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Infertility Evaluation
Female Infertility
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 07, 2022
    Whether its something trivial to something massive, she knows how to take of everything in between with her professional expertise, her 24 hour on the clock support, any help and all helps in the book, her precious time and patience on me asking same questions/concerns repetitively. She is very thorough with all the testing in each steps and goes over everything in details, unlike other doctors or specialist who are boastful,brush off details that a doctor is capable of breaking it down for the patient if given the time and patience. My husband and I were of true loss after our second miscarriage with our regular OB, when we decided to check her out, and I walk away from her care with a full first term healthy baby, we truly appreciate her presence in our life,highly recommend anyone with any trouble to seek her specialty. I been under her care for a tad bit more than 4 months, Undoubtedly, she will succeed in any challenge presented to her due to her over the top passion for her work
    — Sep 07, 2022
    About Dr. Sana Khan, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760617146
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khan works at Perry Santos M.d. PC in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Khan’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

