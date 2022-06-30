Dr. Sana Syed, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sana Syed, DO
Overview
Dr. Sana Syed, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Syed works at
Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group8 Salt Creet Ln Ste 301, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (331) 221-9095
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Ste 3280, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9095
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Caring Neurologist, attentive to patients concerns, and listens!
About Dr. Sana Syed, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1023496882
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Syed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Syed using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Syed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Syed works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Syed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syed.
