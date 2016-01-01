Dr. Sana Johnson-Quijada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson-Quijada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sana Johnson-Quijada, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sana Johnson-Quijada, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 27475 Ynez Rd, Temecula, CA 92591 Directions (503) 308-0230
-
2
Viking Clinical Research Center Ltd29645 Rancho California Rd Ste 133, Temecula, CA 92591 Directions (951) 693-9800
-
3
Univ. Spine Institute25405 Hancock Ave Ste 110, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 514-1234
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson-Quijada?
About Dr. Sana Johnson-Quijada, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194882860
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson-Quijada has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson-Quijada accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson-Quijada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson-Quijada speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson-Quijada. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson-Quijada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson-Quijada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson-Quijada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.