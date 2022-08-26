Overview

Dr. Sana Jeffreys, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Oakwood, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center, Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Jeffreys works at Premier Blood and Cancer Center in Oakwood, OH with other offices in Englewood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Leukocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.