Dr. Sana Jeffreys, MD
Overview
Dr. Sana Jeffreys, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Oakwood, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center, Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Jeffreys works at
Locations
Premier Blood and Cancer Center in Oakwood400 Sugar Camp Cir Ste 200, Oakwood, OH 45409 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Premier Blood and Cancer Center at Miami Valley Hospital North Campus9000 N Main St Ste 333, Englewood, OH 45415 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jeffreys was very knowledgeable and explained things in a very understandable manner. She took the time to listen, without making me feel rushed. You can tell she's very passionate about what she does and truly cares for her patients. She also made sure to include my family members that were with me and made this visit the best possible experience considering the circumstances!
About Dr. Sana Jeffreys, MD
- Hematology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- HURLEY MEDICAL CENTER
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jeffreys has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffreys accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jeffreys using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jeffreys has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jeffreys has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jeffreys on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeffreys. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeffreys.
