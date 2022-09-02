Dr. Sana Bloch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bloch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sana Bloch, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sana Bloch, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center and New York Westchester Square Medical Center.
Octavian Mihai RPA, P.C.625 E Fordham Rd, Bronx, NY 10458 Directions (718) 933-1900Monday9:00am - 2:30pmTuesday9:00am - 2:30pmWednesday9:00am - 2:30pmThursday9:00am - 2:30pmFriday9:00am - 2:30pm
- Montefiore Medical Center
- New York Westchester Square Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Bloch is amazing!
- Neurology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1760456933
- Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Yeshiva University
- Neurology
Dr. Bloch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bloch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bloch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bloch has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bloch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bloch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bloch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.