Dr. Sana Bhatti, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.



Dr. Bhatti works at Colorado Springs Neurological Associates in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc Surgery and Spinal Fusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.