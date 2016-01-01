Dr. Afroz accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sana Afroz, MD
Overview
Dr. Sana Afroz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Muncie, IN.
Dr. Afroz works at
Locations
East Central in Radiation2401 W University Ave, Muncie, IN 47303 Directions (765) 747-3111MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Medical Consultants Surgery Center LLC800 S Tillotson Ave, Muncie, IN 47304 Directions (312) 864-7239
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
- Indiana University Health Blackford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sana Afroz, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1356724074
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
