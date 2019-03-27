Overview

Dr. San Wai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Wai works at Wai & Tran Mds in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.