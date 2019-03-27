Dr. San Wai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. San Wai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Lawrence Delano Tran. M.d. A Medical Corp.2211 W Magnolia Blvd Ste 230, Burbank, CA 91506 Directions (818) 391-1028
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
You will definitely do some waiting to be called into the exam room; however, she is a really nice and good doctor.
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans
- 1245234996
- INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
Dr. Wai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wai works at
Dr. Wai speaks Afrikaans.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Wai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.