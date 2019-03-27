See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Burbank, CA
Dr. San Wai, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. San Wai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Wai works at Wai & Tran Mds in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lawrence Delano Tran. M.d. A Medical Corp.
    2211 W Magnolia Blvd Ste 230, Burbank, CA 91506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 391-1028

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 27, 2019
    You will definitely do some waiting to be called into the exam room; however, she is a really nice and good doctor.
    — Mar 27, 2019
    About Dr. San Wai, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Afrikaans
    NPI Number
    • 1245234996
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
    Medical Education

