Dr. Khine accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. San Khine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. San Khine, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ.
Dr. Khine works at
Locations
-
1
Nephrology Associates870 Palisade Ave Ste 201, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 957-1311
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khine?
About Dr. San Khine, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1457734642
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khine works at
Dr. Khine has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.