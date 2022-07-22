Overview

Dr. San Gabriel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Bani Swief Branch, University Of Cairo, University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gabriel works at Community Hospitalists Medical Group in Fresno, CA with other offices in Clovis, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.