Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. San Chang, MD
Overview
Dr. San Chang, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dunedin, FL.
Dr. Chang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mease Dunedin Hospital601 Main St, Dunedin, FL 34698 Directions (727) 734-6032
-
2
St. Joseph's Hospital3001 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (866) 762-1743
-
3
Essential Counseling Services4421 NW 39th Ave Ste 3, Gainesville, FL 32606 Directions (352) 215-7791Monday12:00pm - 7:30pmTuesday12:00pm - 7:30pmWednesday12:00pm - 7:30pmThursday12:00pm - 7:30pmFriday2:00pm - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chang?
About Dr. San Chang, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1821382730
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.