Dr. Samy Metyas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samy Metyas, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Menoufia University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital, Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital, Emanate Health Queen Of The Valley Hospital, LAC + USC Medical Center and Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Metyas works at
Locations
Samy K Metyas MD500 W San Bernardino Rd Ste A, Covina, CA 91722 Directions (626) 966-1909
Hospital Affiliations
- Casa Colina Hospital
- Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
- Emanate Health Queen Of The Valley Hospital
- LAC + USC Medical Center
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthCare Partners
- LACare
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Metyas has been my doctor for we'll over a decade and seen me through many difficult health challenges. He has a wealth of knowledge and resources and has managed my medical care with excellence. I rely on him and trust him fully. He is a researcher and at the forefront of many medical advancements. I feel extremely fortunate to be his patient.
About Dr. Samy Metyas, MD
- Rheumatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1831104694
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
- Menoufia University, Faculty Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
