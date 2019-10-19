Overview

Dr. Samy Lasheen, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Lasheen works at Pain Management Of Boro Park in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Herniated Disc and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.