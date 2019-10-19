See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Samy Lasheen, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Dr. Samy Lasheen, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.

Dr. Lasheen works at Pain Management Of Boro Park in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Herniated Disc and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Management of Boro Park
    979 51st St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 435-6441

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 19, 2019
    Dr.Lasheen is the best pain management. He is very professional. He really knows where to inject you pain.
    Gladys Pagan — Oct 19, 2019
    About Dr. Samy Lasheen, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, Chinese, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish
    • 1184662645
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia St. Lukes Roosevelt Hospitals
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samy Lasheen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lasheen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lasheen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lasheen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lasheen works at Pain Management Of Boro Park in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lasheen’s profile.

    Dr. Lasheen has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Herniated Disc and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lasheen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Lasheen speaks Arabic, Chinese, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lasheen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lasheen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lasheen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lasheen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

