Dr. Samy Lasheen, MD
Dr. Samy Lasheen, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Pain Management of Boro Park979 51st St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 435-6441
- Maimonides Medical Center
Dr.Lasheen is the best pain management. He is very professional. He really knows where to inject you pain.
About Dr. Samy Lasheen, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Chinese, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish
- 1184662645
- Columbia St. Lukes Roosevelt Hospitals
- Columbia St Luke's Roosevelt Hsp Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Lasheen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lasheen has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Herniated Disc and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lasheen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lasheen speaks Arabic, Chinese, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lasheen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lasheen.
