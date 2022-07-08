Overview

Dr. Samuel Yunez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They completed their residency with Cook County Hospital



Dr. Yunez works at Raine Center for Plastic Surgery, PC in Elmhurst, IL with other offices in River Forest, IL and Melrose Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.