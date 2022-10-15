Dr. Samuel Yun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Yun, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Yun, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Yun works at
Locations
Samuel H Yun Ophthalmology PLC3959 Pender Dr Ste 260, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 364-5400Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
As you first enter the clinic, you are greeted by friendly and professional staff. The entire staff speaks both Korean and English. The medical technicians that perform eye tests are also very kind and knowledgeable. Dr. Yun is fantastic! He is very calm, humble and explains everything clearly to insure I understood well. I needed to have plugs installed, and the process was totally painless with his amazing skill. I highly recommend Dr. Yun.
About Dr. Samuel Yun, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Korean
- 1790071694
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University Hospitals-Ruby Memorial
- Yale Eye Ctr/Yale New Haven Hosp
- Yale/St Raphaels Hosp
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- University of Virginia
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yun has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yun works at
Dr. Yun has seen patients for Retinal Hemorrhage, Blepharitis and Chorioretinal Scars, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yun speaks Korean.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yun. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.