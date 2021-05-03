Overview

Dr. Samuel Youssef, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from KIGEZI INTERNATIONAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus, Swedish Edmonds Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Youssef works at Swedish Cardiac Surgery in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.