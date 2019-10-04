Overview

Dr. Samuel Yankelove, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.



Dr. Yankelove works at Samuel J Yankelove MD PA in Houston, TX with other offices in Pearland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.