Dr. Samuel Woolbert, MD
Dr. Samuel Woolbert, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.
They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6601 Preston Rd Ste 100, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (469) 800-6300
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano4700 Alliance Blvd, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 800-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
Dr Woolbert is one of the founders of The Legacy Heart Center in Plano, Texas. He is a great cardiologist and has become a friend over the years. He saved my life in March by NOT allowing me to have an operation that most certainly would have killed me and that I was pushing him to allow. Within a few DAYS he placed my 17th stent in a vessel that was 95% blocked and fed about 40% of my heart. Whoa, that was a close one! Now, I never argue with him. I might make a pitch...but no arguments.
About Dr. Samuel Woolbert, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1154318681
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
