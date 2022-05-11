Dr. Samuel Wood, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Wood, DPM
Overview
Dr. Samuel Wood, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Florissant, MO. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Locations
Samuel T Wood Dpm LLC662 SAINT FERDINAND ST, Florissant, MO 63031 Directions (314) 921-1020
Samuel T Wood Dpm LLC3701 N Saint Peters Pkwy Ste C1, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 720-0190
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr wood did a fantastic job with my ingrown toenails. He didn’t even yell at me to bad when I didn’t take my oral antibiotics, but focused on the topical instead. It all healed up beautifully, and feels so much better.
About Dr. Samuel Wood, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wood accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Wood has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.
