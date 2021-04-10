Dr. Wood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuel Wood, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Wood, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia.
Locations
Gen 5 Fertility Center3420 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste 200, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 267-4365
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience was exceptional. Dr. Wood helped me and my husband (who both suffered fertility issues) have the family we had always longed for. Our son is turning 12 this week and I am so grateful. Thank you Dr. Wood.
About Dr. Samuel Wood, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Diego
- NC Meml Hosp-U NC
- Medical College of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.
