Dr. Samuel Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Wong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Wong, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Wong works at
Locations
-
1
Ob/gyn, Inferility13511 40th Rd Ste 4A, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 961-1800
-
2
Charles B Wang Community Health Center13626 37th Ave, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 886-1287
Hospital Affiliations
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wong?
I absolutely adore Dr. Wong! I'm usually against male OB/GYN doctors as a I'm kind of shy when it comes to my private areas, but it was an emergency and I gave Dr. Wong a shot. I'm so glad I did! Dr. Wong is very knowledgeable and he's a really good doctor who cares about your health and well-being! He explains everything thoroughly for me and he always made sure I was comfortable during a procedure, and explains specifically what every procedure is for. Highly recommend Dr. Wong!
About Dr. Samuel Wong, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Mandarin
- 1962465278
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- NYU Medical Center/Bellevue Hospital Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wong speaks Cantonese and Mandarin.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.