Dr. Samuel Wilson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Wilson, DO
Overview
Dr. Samuel Wilson, DO is a Dermatologist in Mount Vernon, WA. They completed their residency with Case Western Reserve Univ/Univ Hospitals Case Medical Center Program
Dr. Wilson works at
Locations
-
1
Skagit Regional Clinics - Pediatrics2320 Freeway Dr, Mount Vernon, WA 98273 Directions (360) 814-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Skagit Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilson?
Very professional and thorough. Staff are friendly and assist with referrals. Save me much time.
About Dr. Samuel Wilson, DO
- Dermatology
- English
- 1477865194
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve Univ/Univ Hospitals Case Medical Center Program
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson works at
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Rash, Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.