Overview

Dr. Samuel Willimon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Willimon works at Children's Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.