Dr. Samuel Willimon, MD
Dr. Samuel Willimon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Pediatric Eye Consultants of Atlanta5445 Meridian Mark Rd Ste 250, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 255-1933
I would absolutely recommend Dr. Willimon. My son had a basketball injury that injured the cartilage in his left knee. To correct this problem it called for two surgeries, first to remove the bad cartilage, and second to replace it with cells to grow new cartilage. Another doctor did the first surgery, but couldn't get the approval from insurance for the second surgery, leaving my son without the cartilage for months. In hindsight, I think God was leading us to Dr. Willimon to perform the second surgery. He did another procedure while implanting the cells to make sure my son would have the best outcome (which the first doctor hadn't mentioned). He was a very calming and reassuring presence when I was ready to fall apart. He gave us hope of a full recovery, talked everything over with us and answered all of our questions. He is very kind and compassionate in addition to being top in his field. My son has finally been able to resume sports which we weren't sure would happen!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
