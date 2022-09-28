See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Samuel Willimon, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Samuel Willimon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Willimon works at Children's Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Eye Consultants of Atlanta
    5445 Meridian Mark Rd Ste 250, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 255-1933

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Knee Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Knee Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Willimon?

    Sep 28, 2022
    I would absolutely recommend Dr. Willimon. My son had a basketball injury that injured the cartilage in his left knee. To correct this problem it called for two surgeries, first to remove the bad cartilage, and second to replace it with cells to grow new cartilage. Another doctor did the first surgery, but couldn't get the approval from insurance for the second surgery, leaving my son without the cartilage for months. In hindsight, I think God was leading us to Dr. Willimon to perform the second surgery. He did another procedure while implanting the cells to make sure my son would have the best outcome (which the first doctor hadn't mentioned). He was a very calming and reassuring presence when I was ready to fall apart. He gave us hope of a full recovery, talked everything over with us and answered all of our questions. He is very kind and compassionate in addition to being top in his field. My son has finally been able to resume sports which we weren't sure would happen!
    Jamie Sims — Sep 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Samuel Willimon, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770750168
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Willimon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willimon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Willimon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Willimon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Willimon works at Children's Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Willimon’s profile.

    Dr. Willimon has seen patients for Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Willimon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Willimon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willimon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willimon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willimon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

