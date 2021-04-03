Overview

Dr. Samuel Wesonga, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Nash General Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. Wesonga works at WakeMed Primary Care in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.